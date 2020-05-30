WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Protesters filled the streets and roads in Wilmington, Delaware. A large group of people blocked both sides of I-95 for a period of time on Saturday.
I-95 has since reopened in both directions.
Police were seen speaking to the demonstrators who shutdown I-95.
BREAKING: Delaware State Police are now speaking with demonstrators who have shut down Interstate 95 in Wilmington. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/suTvF22Hap
— Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) May 30, 2020
This rally, which started at Rodney Square, was organized by Food Not Bombs Wilmington and the city’s Black Lives Matter movement.
Organizers are calling it the “I Can’t Breathe” rally.
The protest comes after George Floyd died while police arrested him in Minneapolis earlier this week.
