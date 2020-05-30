CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Protesters filled the streets and roads in Wilmington, Delaware. A large group of people blocked both sides of I-95 for a period of time on Saturday.

I-95 has since reopened in both directions.

Police were seen speaking to the demonstrators who shutdown I-95.

This rally, which started at Rodney Square, was organized by Food Not Bombs Wilmington and the city’s Black Lives Matter movement.

Organizers are calling it the “I Can’t Breathe” rally.

The protest comes after George Floyd died while police arrested him in Minneapolis earlier this week.

