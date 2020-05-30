PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say a bike officer suffered a broken arm after being run over while trying to stop looters in Old City. The incident happened in the area of 7th and Chestnut Streets, around 10:15 p.m.
9th Dist. Bike Officer was attempting to stop individuals in a vehicle who were involved in looting a business in the area of 7th and Chestnut. The individual ran over the officer while escaping. Officer currently stable at Jefferson Hospital with a broken arm and other injuries
Police say the officer was attempting to stop individuals in a vehicle who looted one of the businesses in the area.
Police say the officer was struck in a hit-and-run while the person was escaping.
The officer is currently stable at Jefferson Hospital with a broken arm and other injuries.
Earlier in the evening, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said 13 officers had been injured during the protests.
A mandatory curfew went into effect at 8 p.m. and lasts until 6 a.m. Sunday. The curfew will go into effect again Sunday from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. Monday.
