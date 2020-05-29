



READING, Pa. (CBS/CNN) – Reading native and singer Taylor Swift is blasting President Donald Trump for a tweet where he threatened to shut down looters in Minnesota with “shooting.” Swift says Trump is “stoking the fires of white supremacy” with his tweet about protests following the release of video footage showing the death of an unarmed black man named George Floyd while he was being taken into custody by police.

Just before 1 a.m. on Friday, the president offered his thoughts tweeting, “….These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!”

Swift later took to Twitter and blasted the president for threatening violence.

“After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November. @realdonaldtrump,” she tweeted.

Twitter has since flagged Trump’s tweet by hiding it behind a notice that says “this Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about glorifying violence. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible.”

Users can still view it if they click past the notice.

