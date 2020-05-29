Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 5-year-old boy sustained injuries to his head and face after falling out of a second-floor window of a home in South Philadelphia. It happened on the 2500 block of South 7th Street before 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Police say the boy was playing in a bedroom when he fell from the window.
He sustained injuries to his head and face and was transported to Temple University Hospital. His condition is not known at this time.
