



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Officials say a Philadelphia police officer shot and killed a knife-wielding suspect who was chasing a SEPTA employee in the Frankford section of the city on Friday afternoon. The officer-involved shooting happened on the 1500 block of Pratt Street, close to the Frankford Transportation Center.

Police say the SEPTA employee flagged down a Philadelphia police officer, saying a shirtless man was chasing him with a knife.

Police say the officers observed the man with the knife and gave him repeated commands to drop the knife.

According to police, the suspect then lunged at the officers.

A 28-year-old officer then shot the suspect once in the abdomen. He was transported to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital and was pronounced dead at 5:47 p.m.

Authorities say the officer who shot the suspect is a seven-year veteran of the force.

No officers or bystanders were injured.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

