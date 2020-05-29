



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We’ve all changed our grooming habits a little while we’ve been stuck at home. While some are growing a quarantine beard, others are waiting for the day they can safely return to their barbershops and salons.

We all have some long locks or some hair that needs a little coloring.

I got a chance to interview Jerry O'Connell yesterday which was a great thrill because Trip McNeely is an absolute legend. Haircut night in America is tonight on @CBSPhilly and I took part with my wife, as did Jerry with his wife, Rebecca. pic.twitter.com/HIVlSzCyat — Pat Gallen (@PatGallenCBS3) May 29, 2020

Now, CBS is lending a hand with your hair with a special show Friday night called “Haircut Night in America.”

The show is hosted by actors Jerry O’Connell and his wife, Rebecca Romijn.

Top hairstylists will help walk celebrities and viewers through the perfect way to fix your quarantine do.

CBS3’s Pat Gallen got a head start and let his wife give him a trim.

If you could use a laugh today, maybe this is it… 520pm on @CBSPhilly I let my wife cut my hair for 'Haircut Night in America." pic.twitter.com/zhu8jYhPGl — Pat Gallen (@PatGallenCBS3) May 29, 2020

“It’s time for haircut night in Philadelphia,” Gallen said. “It’s just hair. It grows back, so I’ve heard. We’re gonna call my cousin who’s actually my hair stylist.”

Gallen’s cousin, Alyssa Gallen, is a stylist at Bobby Mack and Co. on South Street in Philadelphia.

Pat says over a 30-minute timeframe, Alyssa did her best to guide his wife Suzanne.

