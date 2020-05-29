Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Friday was graduation day at the Philadelphia Police Academy. Fifty-five graduates took the oath of office and were officially sworn in as police officers.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Friday was graduation day at the Philadelphia Police Academy. Fifty-five graduates took the oath of office and were officially sworn in as police officers.
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
Fifty-four will join the Philadelphia Police Department and one is bound for the Temple University Police Department.
The pandemic forced changes to the ceremony. It was livestreamed. Only the graduates and necessary personnel could attend in person.
You must log in to post a comment.