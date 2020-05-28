



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a 9-year-old boy in East Germantown. Police arrested 30-year-old Syiede Booker for the death of 9-year-old Rajib Ingram.

Booker was charged with involuntary manslaughter, endangering the welfare of a child, recklessly endangering another person, unsworn falsification, tampering with evidence, and obstructing justice.

The shooting happened on the 5900 block of North 20th Street, just before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say Rajib was shot once in the face. He was found in a rear bedroom and was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner says Booker left the gun out where Rajib could find it and initially lied to investigators about the shooting.

“I cannot begin to imagine the heartbreak of this child’s mother, or the lifelong trauma of the 15-year-old who heard the deadly shot and found his young brother’s body. Kids and firearms do not belong anywhere near each other. I’m again urging Philadelphians with guns at home to keep them locked and out of reach of children,” Krasner said in a statement.

Booker is being held on $1.1 million bail.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.