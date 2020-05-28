Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Road work is going to cause some major traffic delays on I-76 this weekend. Starting on Friday at 12 p.m., eastbound I-76 will be closed and detoured between the 30th Street and University Avenue exits.
That will go on until Monday morning.
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
Then, for the next several weeks, traffic will be reduced to a single lane around the city on I-76.
Expect delays and PennDOT says if possible avoid the road.
You must log in to post a comment.