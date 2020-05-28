RADNOR, Pa. (CBS) — One of the stars of “The Office” will be giving this years’ commencement speech at Archbishop John Carroll High School. Adrmore native Kate Flannery, known as Meredith for nine seasons on “The Office,” is heading back to her roots.
Flannery started her acting career at Archbishop John Carroll High School and was a part of the Class of 1982.
“Our administration is most appreciative to Kate for addressing the strength and resiliency of the Class of 2020, their ability to make the best of a difficult situation, and the bright future ahead of them,” said Archbishop John Carroll High School President Francis Fox.
You can watch Archbishop John Carroll High School virtual graduation on Wednesday, June 3 at 11 a.m.
