



NEWARK, Del. (CBS) — Starting Monday, you can dine in or outside again in Delaware. On Thursday, a few restaurants got together to celebrate the end of this shutdown and beginnings of hope.

Monday is a date circled in red for many Delaware business owners. It’s the date the First State is beginning its first phase of reopening after shutting down during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We know on Monday, we’re back open,” Ryan German said.

Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!

For Ryan German’s Caffe Gelato in Newark, dine-in services are once again permitted under the following guidelines:

Indoor seating is capped at 30% capacity;

Outdoor tables must be spaced at least 8 feet apart;

Reservations are required

All those dining together must live in the same household

“To be able to be open next week, we feel really good about it,” German said.

So German teamed up with two other Delaware establishments, Pizza by Elizabeth in Wilmington and the Starboard in Dewey Beach, to offer a free concert for guests who picked up dinner Thursday.

LATEST CORONAVIRUS STORIES

It’s a way to thank their customers during this difficult time.

“We’d really love to see you in the restaurant come Monday,” German said.

Besides restaurants, retail establishments like malls can reopen on Monday, as well as gyms, casinos and tanning salons. Capacity must be limited to 30% and strict social distancing guidelines must be in place.