Police: 21-Year-Old Man Found Shot On Porch In Tioga

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are trying to determine who shot a 21-year-old man in the city’s Tioga section. Police found the injured man on his porch on the 2200 block of West Tioga Street, around 4 a.m. Wednesday.
The victim was shot in the stomach.
He is in critical condition.
So far, no arrests have been made.
