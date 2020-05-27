CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are trying to determine who shot a 21-year-old man in the city’s Tioga section. Police found the injured man on his porch on the 2200 block of West Tioga Street, around 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Police: 21-Year-Old Man Found Shot On Porch In Tioga

Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!

The victim was shot in the stomach.

He is in critical condition.

So far, no arrests have been made.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

Comments