



CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — This week, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced outdoor graduations will be allowed to start in July. The news delighted graduates and parents throughout the Garden State but schools in the Diocese of Camden will not be holding in-person ceremonies.

“Why is it that the Diocese of Camden will not respond to our messages, our phone calls, our emails, nothing,” said Kate Guiliano, a Paul VI High School parent.

There was no senior trip, no prom and now parents are learning there will be no in-person graduation for seniors of the Diocese of Camden, either.

“It’s been a hard pill for me to swallow because it’s been a lack of communication around a lot of this. It would be a message on a Thursday evening, late Thursday, with a cryptic message about something they were attempting to do, then it wouldn’t be anything,” said Larry Mcklaine, a Paul VI parent.

Gov. Murphy announced Tuesday that seniors would have the opportunity to have in-person graduations starting July 6. But schools under the Diocese of Camden won’t have that option.

Paul VI parents of seniors who contracted the diocese say they all received an email saying it will move forward with virtual graduations to maximize the health and safety of graduates and their families.

“He responded to everybody with the same exact email, and I have friends whose kids go to Gloucester Catholic, as well as Camden Catholic. They got the same exact email,” Mcklaine said.

Parents of seniors were charged a graduation fee at the beginning of the school year. Parents say they were promised a refund but haven’t been told when.

“Let them have their moment. I’ll stand in the parking lot, I’ll stand a block away, I don’t care. But let them have their moment together,” said parent Lisa Feoli.

“The whole Paul VI family, the parents, the kids, we’re ready. We know there are restrictions but we want to do whatever we can do. We’re willing to accept that it’s not going to be what we wanted it to be, but please just talk to us,” Giuliano said.

The diocese sent CBS3 a statement Wednesday, reading in part: “The reality is that even though the governor has said that in-person graduations can be held as of July 6, none of us — including the governor — know what the status of the spread of COVID-19 will be at that time.”

The diocese goes on to say if it turns out that early July is riskier than early June, they would have to postpone again.