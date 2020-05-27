Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new poll found only 49% of Americans say they would get a COVID-19 vaccine should an effective one be discovered. The poll from The Associated Press found 31% of Americans aren’t sure if they’d get the vaccine, and another 20% say they’d definitely refuse.
Forty-two percent of people who don’t want a vaccine say they’re concerned about catching COVID-19 from it.
But most of the leading vaccine candidates don’t contain the coronavirus itself, meaning there’s no chance people could get infected from those shots.
The coronavirus has killed more than 100,000 Americans.
