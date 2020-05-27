



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As states begin the process of reopening, many residents are concerned about what life will look like after restrictions are lifted. One-third of Americans are showing signs of anxiety or depression during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a U.S. Census study.

Some say they are concerned about states reopening too soon, which could lead to even more cases.

Many have lost their jobs or are uncertain about their future and finances.

Dr. Jamie Zuckerman is a clinical psychologist in Ardmore. She stresses the importance of keeping a schedule.

“A schedule is important because we are creatures of habit and when we are anxious, our brains get filled up. The more things that we have written down, that are documented, that we can easily follow, the less cognitive effort and energy we put into it, so it becomes easier and less taxing on us,” Zuckerman said.

Zuckerman also says it’s important to recognize that we are all dealing with the same trauma of this pandemic and our feelings of inconsistent highs and lows during this time are normal.