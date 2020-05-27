PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The coronavirus pandemic has definitely changed the way we shop. Since we’re not able to go into stores and browse, some stores in Chestnut Hill are getting creative in the way they’re reaching out to shoppers.
Feeling like you could use something to cheer you up outside or your quarantine sweatpants? Well, Chestnut Hill is taking window shopping on the web in their first Fashion’s Night In.
For this fashion show, you’ll pop around the Hill to 10 different shops connecting you to the local businesses you love or just haven’t met yet while they stream from their store a showcase of the latest trends and some pieces you haven’t seen.
It’s a 45-minute Zoom with Vavoom hosted by Chestnut Hill Business District Director of Business Development Kathie Meadows.
“One of our retailers came up with the hashtag #KeepItOnTheHill and we’ve been using that theme,” Meadows said. “We recognize how important it is during this challenging time to keep people thinking local and small business because we want to be here for the duration.
“The idea of Chestnut Hill Fashion’s Night In was created so our retailers can showcase what they have for spring and also entertain their loyal customers while they’re home quarantining.”
So don’t miss Chestnut Hill’s Fashion’s Night In on Wednesday at 7 p.m. If you’d like to participate, click here. And if you needed another reason to attend, 5% of the proceeds will be designated to the new Chestnut Hill Community Development Corporation small business grant.
