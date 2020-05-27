Comments
DELAWARE CITY, Del. (CBS) – Two people were injured, one critically, in an overnight house fire in New Castle County. Officials say the fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday on the 100 block of Clinton Street in Delaware City.
A 19-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition at Christiana Hospital.
A 69-year-old woman sustained smoke inhalation and is in stable condition at the same hospital
There is no word on the extent of the other person’s injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
