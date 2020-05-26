PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As you may have seen this afternoon on CBS, our very own Ukee Washington was a guest on “The Talk At Home.” This was a new experience for Washington, who has flown out there a number of times before.
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
And of course, Carrie Ann pointed out that Washington looked a little different than he did the last time they saw him on the show.
“You’re looking great, you got a little scruff going on,” she said.
“This is my quarantine beard,” Washington replied. “Sports teams do it when they’re going for a winning cause and for us, the winning cause is defeating this virus.”
Washington added that he will not be shaving his beard until the virus is gone or until we have a “good handle on it.”
Watch the video to hear more from Ukee Washington on his guest appearance on “The Talk.”
You must log in to post a comment.