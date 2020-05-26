Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pizza Hut is celebrating 2020 graduates by giving away free pizza. The pizza chain posted on Twitter stating they are giving away half a million, medium, one-topping pizzas.
The giveaway ends on Thursday, May 28.
Shout out to all the grads who have claimed their pizzas. While you’re digging into all that cheesy goodness, say a little thanks to America’s dairy farmers @dairygood because the tastiest cheese on our pizzas start at their farms! See rules: https://t.co/gi1q3IrGHM pic.twitter.com/ccMPNpXRCe
— PizzaHut (@pizzahut) May 22, 2020
