By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Pizza Hut


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pizza Hut is celebrating 2020 graduates by giving away free pizza. The pizza chain posted on Twitter stating they are giving away half a million, medium, one-topping pizzas.

The giveaway ends on Thursday, May 28.

Click here for more details.

