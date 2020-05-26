Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia City Council is discussing deep cuts proposed to the city’s budget. City Council met Tuesday for a virtual budget hearing.
The city faces a shortfall of well over $600 million.
The revised budget proposal calls for hundreds of layoffs of municipal employees.
Unions representing Philadelphia municipal workers say public workers have been risking their lives to keep the city running during the pandemic.
They say the wealthy and big businesses should pay more in taxes.
