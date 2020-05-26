



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Many of us are looking for something new to do as we quarantine at home. Social media is full of people’s home repair projects, crafts and more. Our Vittoria Woodill found a class that teaches a new skill and provides some stress relief during this stressful time.

Have you ever dreamed of becoming a ballerina? Well now is your chance for that dream to come true in the comfort of your own home.

Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!

The School of Pennsylvania Ballet has started teaching free lessons virtually through daily Zoom classes. This allows dancers from all over the country and the world, both seasoned and not, to get on their toes and escape to the world they love.

Nayara Lopes, first soloist for the Pennsylvania Ballet, is one of the many instructors and explains each class can be customized to your level of comfort.

“We try to make it a level everyone can take it from the beginning to the end. If you are a dancer you know how much you can push so it’s for every level and every age,” Lopes said.

So why not go exploring the world of ballet? This may be just the best time to take a break.

For more information on virtual classes, click here.

Watch the video for Vittoria Woodill’s full report