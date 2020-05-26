



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Health officials say over 60% of Pennsylvanians have fully recovered from the coronavirus as 451 new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday. There are now 68,637 COVID-19 cases across the state.

There were also another 13 COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the state’s death toll to 5,152.

“As Pennsylvania continues to move forward in the process to reopen, we need to remember that the threat from COVID-19 has not gone away,” Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said. “As counties move into the yellow and green phases, we must take personal responsibility to protect others. Wearing a mask, continuing to maintain social distancing, and washing your hands frequently are all steps we can take to help protect others, including our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our essential workers and our healthcare system.”

Health officials reported that 61% of the people who have tested positive for the virus are considered to be fully recovered, meaning it’s been more than 30 days since the date of their positive test or onset of symptoms.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than the state’s confirmed case count because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected without feeling sick.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in a couple of weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.

Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting children are developing a new, serious condition as a complication of COVID-19. The condition is called MISC, or multi-symptom syndrome in children.

Dr. Levine says this syndrome is very similar to Kawasaki disease, another inflammatory disease that can impact children.

Symptoms of MISC include, persistent fever, high fever, rash or change in skin color, swollen lymph nodes, red eyes or conjunctivitis, and abdominal pain.

“I want to emphasis that there is rather limited information about this condition,” Levine said. “We do not know if it is specific to children or if it could also occur in adults. Also, we do not know the specific risk factors or how it is transmitted.”

Parents are urged to contact their child’s health care provider if they are experiencing any symptoms.