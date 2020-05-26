Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Megabus will soon resume operations in Philadelphia. On June 1, a limited schedule between New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington, D.C. will begin.
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
Megabus says all riders must wear a facial covering while waiting in line, boarding and while moving around the bus. Riders are encouraged to wear a covering for the duration of the ride.
Megabus has reduced capacity on all double-decker trips and enhanced cleaning procedures.
You must log in to post a comment.