By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Megabus will soon resume operations in Philadelphia. On June 1, a limited schedule between New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington, D.C. will begin.

Megabus says all riders must wear a facial covering while waiting in line, boarding and while moving around the bus. Riders are encouraged to wear a covering for the duration of the ride.

Megabus has reduced capacity on all double-decker trips and enhanced cleaning procedures.

