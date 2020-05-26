Man, 14-Year-Old Girl Injured In Logan Shooting

Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are checking surveillance video after two cousins were shot early Tuesday morning in Logan. An 18-year-old man and 14-year-old girl told investigators they were near Belfield and Windrim Avenues when they heard what they thought were fireworks, just after 1:30 p.m.
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
Police found a trail of blood on the 1800 block every West Rockland Street after both victims ran to a relative’s home.
The man was shot in the foot. The girl was grazed in her left hand.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.