



DOVER, Del. (CBS) — Delaware Gov. John Carney announced Tuesday the state will lift the ban on short-term rentals and the mandatory 14-day quarantine for out-of-state travelers next Monday. Carney also says outdoor gatherings of up to 250 people, including weddings and graduations, will also be allowed, starting next week.

“We want visitors to enjoy Delaware, our world-class beaches and restaurants, but it’s important that everyone remember that COVID-19 is still very much active in Delaware,” Carney said in a statement. “Delawareans who visited our beaches this past weekend acted responsibly, taking basic precautions to protect their families and their neighbors. Thank you. We all need to continue taking steps to protect our most vulnerable. Those steps aren’t complicated. Wash your hands frequently. Maintain distance between yourself and others. Wear a face covering when you’re in a public setting. Don’t let up.”

The state’s phase one reopening plan is set to begin June 1, which allows retail stores, restaurants and other businesses with social distancing guidelines in place.

“We are where we are because Delawareans listened and stayed home,” said Carney. “While we are slowly reopening our economy, it’s critical that Delawareans not rush out and undo all the hard work they’ve done to get us to this point. Let’s continue to be cautious and responsible as we ease our way into this new normal.”

Delaware has 8,965 COVID-19 cases, with 332 deaths.