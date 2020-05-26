Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say at least four people were shot in the Fairhill section of the city. It happened on the 2700 block of North Darian Street shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday.
Few details are being released right now but police say the victims showed up to Temple University Hospital with gunshot wounds. Their conditions are not known at this time.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
