



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Temple University’s starting quarterback Anthony Russo knows how to prepare for a season, but of course, this season is unlike any other. That’s if there is a season at all.

“I think the hardest thing is just not knowing. You don’t know when will be back to normal, when we’ll be back together as a team back in our facility,” Russo said. “I think if we had a date like a light at the end of the tunnel. If we get to this date will be back, it would be easier.”

The Archbishop Wood grad has team Zoom meetings twice a week and he’s getting creative when it comes to working out.

“With weight rooms being shut down and gyms, you have to get creative with dumbbells. I’ve filled backpacks with school books and use resistance bands — a whole bunch of things,” he said.

While nothing takes the place of a true team workout out on the field, he’s very optimistic this “Temple Tuff” team will be just fine if and when they do get back.

“There’s going to be two types of teams. Teams that come out of this closer and more driven than ever, and others that kind of saw this and kind of relax and not work as hard,” he said. “We are going to be that team that comes back closer than ever.”

His time away from the game and his teammates has really put things in perspective.

“I think just the little things you might take for granted, going out to practice on a hot summer day, just being around your teammates. You don’t realize how much those little things mean to you until they are taken away from you,” Russo said. “I know we are chomping at the bit to get back and once we do we’ll be full force.”

If the season starts on time, Temple has a tough task taking on Miami on the road. But something tells us that Russo will be ready.