FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Police have identified 25-year-old Davon Frink as the man killed in a shooting at a Bucks County Holiday Inn Express early Sunday morning. Police were called to the hotel just after 1 a.m. for reports of gunfire.
Police arrived to find a large number of people attempting to leave the area. They say Frink was found in the parking lot, near the front entrance.
Police say he had gunshot wounds to his face and neck. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
Police say Frink was part of a large group from Trenton, New Jersey that had rented several rooms.
An investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Falls Township Police Detective John Vella at 215-949-9100 extension 431.
