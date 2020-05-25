



PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Pennsylvania health officials announced an additional 473 positive cases of COVID-19 Monday as the statewide total tops 68,000. There are now 68,186 coronavirus cases in the state and another 15 new deaths were reported.

The death toll now stands at 5,139.

“As counties move from red to yellow, we need all Pennsylvanians to continue to follow the social distancing and mitigation efforts in place,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, which includes our seniors, those with underlying health issues, our healthcare workers and our first responders. I am proud of the work that Pennsylvanians have done so far, but we cannot stop now, we must continue to take the necessary steps to protect ourselves from COVID-19.”

Philadelphia health officials reported an additional 407 coronavirus cases as the citywide total hit 21,641. There were also another two coronavirus-related deaths in the city, bringing the death toll to 1,235.

Officials say Monday’s report reflects cases and death since Saturday because many labs don’t report on Sundays.

There are 334,928 patients who have tested negative across the state.

Meanwhile, Gov. Wolf said Friday he is anticipating easing some pandemic restrictions in Philadelphia and the heavily populated suburbs on June 5, while lifting them almost entirely in 17 rural counties this week as Pennsylvania continues to emerge from a shutdown imposed nearly two months ago to help slow the spread of the new virus.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.