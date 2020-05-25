



TRENTON (CBS) — New Jersey health officials reported an additional 965 coronavirus cases as the statewide total surpasses 155,000. Gov. Phil Murphy announced the statewide total now stands at 155,092 on Monday.

Another 16 New Jerseyans lost their lives to coronavirus-related complications, bringing the death toll to 11,144.

NEW: NJ has 965 new confirmed positive cases of #COVID19, pushing our total to 155,092. Of those cases:

➡️2,755 are in hospitals

➡️719 are in critical or intensive care

➡️540 are on ventilators Sadly, we’ve lost 16 more New Jerseyans, pushing our total to 11,144 lives lost. pic.twitter.com/VCgilzl2kx — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 25, 2020

Murphy says the low number of new cases and deaths reported could be from to a delay in lab results due the holiday weekend.

Meanwhile, vacationers down the shore are getting their last day of fun this Memorial Day weekend and the health pandemic caused a slow start.

Beaches across the state opened on Friday, just in time for the Memorial Day weekend crowd, but social distancing guidelines are impacting Jersey Shore businesses.

The Wildwood boardwalk still attracted vacationers this Memorial Day weekend, but it definitely was not the shoulder-to-shoulder crowds of years past. People tried to keep a safe distance from one another and many wore masks.

“It’s a little hard to eat through your mask but we can make do,” Rick Watson of Hammonton said.

Speaking of eating, it was take out only on the shore. Employees of Hot Spot Pizza say holiday weekend business was down some 90%.

“Last year we were up till 3 in the morning. We were closed by 10 this year,” Mike Kelly of Hot Spot Pizza said.

Business owners say they hope crowds pick up again once shore rentals are allowed to resume on June 1.