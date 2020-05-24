



TRENTON (CBS) — New Jersey officials reported another 1,065 coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the statewide total above 154,000. There were also an additional 52 COVID-19-related deaths as the death toll reaches 11,133.

There are now 154,154 COVID-19 cases in the Garden State.

NEW: NJ has 1,065 new confirmed positive cases of #COVID19, pushing our total to 154,154. Of those cases:

➡️2,857 are in hospitals

➡️760 are in critical or intensive care

➡️639 are on ventilators Sadly, we’ve lost 52 more New Jerseyans, pushing our total to 11,133 lives lost. pic.twitter.com/ajYzRAJgpP — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 24, 2020

On Saturday, Gov. Phil Murphy said there were still a significant amount of electronic lab reports that have not been processed yet and may be affecting the number of new cases.

Murphy reiterated the importance of wearing face coverings while in public as beaches reopened Friday just in time for the unofficial start of summer, Memorial Day weekend.

Restrictions on outdoor gathers were also lifted Friday as Murphy declared it was safe to gather in groups of 25 people or less. He says each day shows the state is getting closer to entering phase two of the reopening plan.

“If you were looking forward to gathering with your neighbors for Memorial Day cookouts, you may do so,” Murphy said. “So long that social distancing and personal responsibility remain the order of the day.”

The capacity for charter and fishing boats, outdoor batting cages, driving ranges, and other outdoor recreational businesses was also raised to 25 people.