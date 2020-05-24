Comments
DOVER, Del. (CBS) — The number of coronavirus cases in Delaware has topped 8,800 as the death toll now stands at 326. On Sunday, health officials announced 119 additional COVID-19 cases and two more deaths.
There are now 8,809 COVID-19 cases in Delaware.
Officials say the deaths range in ages between 21 to 103 years old.
New Castle County has 3,309 coronavirus cases, while Sussex County has 4,103 and Kent County has 1,340. There are also 57 cases in which officials are unsure what county the patients are from.
According to officials, 4,598 Delawareans have recovered from COVID-19.
There are 43,061 negative cases in the state, officials say.
