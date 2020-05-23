CORONAVIRUS LATESTPhiladelphia Stay-At-Home Order Reaches Two-Month Milestone As Coronavirus Cases Now Stand At 21,234
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In April, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf unveiled a color-coded plan for the state to reopen following the coronavirus pandemic. In this plan he broke it down by placing each county into a phase: red, yellow and green.

So what does each phase mean for residents?

Red Phase

  • Only life-sustaining businesses may be open.
  • Stay-at-home orders are in effect. Large gatherings are prohibited, and only “life-sustaining” travel is encouraged.
  • Restaurants and bars are limited to carry-out or delivery only.
  • Schools are closed for in-person instruction.
  • Most child care is closed.

Yellow Phase

  • Telework is encouraged to continue where possible.
  • In-person retail is allowed, but curbside pickup or delivery is preferred.
  • Stay-at-home orders will be lifted, but social distancing and wearing a mask are still recommended.
  • Large gatherings of more than 25 people are prohibited.
  • Child care may reopen with guidance in place.
  • Schools remain closed to in-person instruction.
  • Indoor recreation and entertainment venues remain closed.

Green Phase

  • Businesses may resume operations, though they must continue to follow the CDC and Pennsylvania Department of Health guidelines.
  • Hair salons, gyms and other personal care services can open at 50% occupancy. Appointments are strongly encouraged.
  • All entertainment venues can open at 50% occupancy.

For more details on each phase of the state’s reopening plan, click here.

