PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In April, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf unveiled a color-coded plan for the state to reopen following the coronavirus pandemic. In this plan he broke it down by placing each county into a phase: red, yellow and green.
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
Tonight, I’m announcing our plan to slowly reopen Pennsylvania.
We will use a measured, scientific approach. We will not just be flipping a switch to go from closed to open.
And, ultimately, #COVID19 will set the timeline.
There will be three phases: red, yellow, and green. pic.twitter.com/NahiYrKovo
— Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) April 22, 2020
So what does each phase mean for residents?
Gov. Wolf Anticipating Philadelphia, Surrounding Suburbs Will Move To ‘Yellow’ Phase Of Reopening Plan On June 5
Red Phase
- Only life-sustaining businesses may be open.
- Stay-at-home orders are in effect. Large gatherings are prohibited, and only “life-sustaining” travel is encouraged.
- Restaurants and bars are limited to carry-out or delivery only.
- Schools are closed for in-person instruction.
- Most child care is closed.
Yellow Phase
- Telework is encouraged to continue where possible.
- In-person retail is allowed, but curbside pickup or delivery is preferred.
- Stay-at-home orders will be lifted, but social distancing and wearing a mask are still recommended.
- Large gatherings of more than 25 people are prohibited.
- Child care may reopen with guidance in place.
- Schools remain closed to in-person instruction.
- Indoor recreation and entertainment venues remain closed.
Green Phase
- Businesses may resume operations, though they must continue to follow the CDC and Pennsylvania Department of Health guidelines.
- Hair salons, gyms and other personal care services can open at 50% occupancy. Appointments are strongly encouraged.
- All entertainment venues can open at 50% occupancy.
For more details on each phase of the state’s reopening plan, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.