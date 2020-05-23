LOWER SOUTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A face-mask-less man went on what authorities called a “rampage” inside an Acme in Feasterville on Saturday morning. Police say the man entered the grocery store when an employee approached him, asking him to put on a facial covering while inside the store.
Police say the man then “went on a rampage,” throwing items around the store. Among the items thrown was a bag of pretzels, which police say appeared to be favored over more popular snacks in the aisle.
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
According to police, the man’s final act was throwing a bottle of hot sauce at the employee.
Authorities released a surveillance image of the man.
Anyone who recognizes him is being asked to contact Lower Southampton Police at 215-357-1234.
You must log in to post a comment.