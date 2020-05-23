Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man is in critical condition after police say he was shot numerous times Saturday afternoon in North Philadelphia. According to police, this happened on the 1400 block of West Clearfield Street around 1:39 p.m.
The 22-year-old was shot twice in his right arm, twice in his stomach and twice in each thigh.
He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is listed in critical condition.
So far, no arrests have been made.
An investigation is ongoing.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
