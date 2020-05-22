Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police hope you can help them track down the suspects involved in a gunfight in the city’s Olney section. Surveillance video shows one of the men just before 9:30 p.m. last Sunday on the 5900 block of Lawrence Street.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police hope you can help them track down the suspects involved in a gunfight in the city’s Olney section. Surveillance video shows one of the men just before 9:30 p.m. last Sunday on the 5900 block of Lawrence Street.
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
Police say at least two men were firing at each other in a rear driveway, while a social gathering took place inside a home.
If you have any information on the suspects, call police.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.