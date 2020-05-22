



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As we wait for restaurants to fully reopen, several chefs and owners are finding creative ways to stay connected to their customers. The days of sitting down and dining at a restaurant are gone, at least for the near future.

“You have to conform and you have to adapt,” Alex Hardy said.

Chef Alex Hardy and his wife Tara Buzan, owners of At The Table BYOB in Wayne, are still craving interactions with their guests so they’re bringing the restaurant into their living room.

“Welcome to episode four of Cheffie Hour!” Hardy said.

Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!

Think of it as part happy hour with a dash of a cooking lesson and a sprinkle of fine dining.

The Friday night weekly Zoom meeting shows guests, who picked up appetizers curbside, how to prepare them at home.

Drinks are optional but highly recommended.

“I miss people seeing people be like, ‘oh my gosh, this is amazing.’ So with the whole watching them eat and they’ll send up messages, that is the interaction we’ve been craving a little bit,” Buzan said.

At Pizzeria Stella at Headhouse Square, a different way of delivering pies is creating a unique dining experience for their guests.

“The entire idea is now eight weeks old,” Josh Sugarman said.

Sugarman is the co-founder of Vampire Pizza, an idea created during the pandemic.

“Hey, even if you have to stay home, here’s something new and exciting to do,” Sugarman said.

LATEST CORONAVIRUS STORIES

Partnering with Stella, your pie comes with a special box, delivered by a ghoul.

“It’s more like an escape room in a box,” Sugarman said. “There is something for everybody. There are puzzle challenges, there are craft challenges.”

The experience launched Friday in Philadelphia and already 300 people have signed up. It’s another way local businesses are trying to stay connected to their loyal customers.

“We’re just hoping it grows and more and more people join us,” Buzan said.