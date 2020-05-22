Comments
VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) — Just in time for Memorial Day weekend, the Delsea Drive-In opened Friday night for the first movie of the summer season. The Vineland theater is limiting capacity this year.
Vehicles will be 10 feet apart and all ticket sales are done in advance online.
Patrons need to stay in their cars unless using the restroom or visiting the concession stand, where masks need to be worn and sales will be completed online.
