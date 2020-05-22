PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If summer had a soundtrack, it would certainly include The Beach Boys. During CBS3’s very first SummerFest in 2017, Ukee Washington interviewed the group’s co-founder, Mike Love, while he and the band performed in the Poconos.
Love is out with a new song that he wrote to encourage a little positivity during this unprecedented time. It’s called “This Too Shall Pass.”
CBS3 caught up with Love recently for some good vibrations while talking about the new project.
The royalties from the song are going to a special cause.
“With all of the people out of work and funds being slim in a lot of cases, I figured the best thing we could do is to help out Feeding America and their COVID-19 response fund,” Love said.
