



NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start to summer and it’s always been big business down the shore. But this year will be much different amid the coronavirus pandemic.

North Wildwood Mayor Patrick Rosenello joined CBS3 on Thursday to talk about some of the new rules and restrictions.

How will social distancing be enforced on the boardwalk and on the beaches?

Rosenello: “We’re really relying on people to just use common sense. Everybody, the last two months, unless you lived in a cave, it’s been hammered into your head — good social distancing, good personal hygiene. Our police department is not looking to get into the social distancing business so we’re really just counting on people to use your common sense, come down, enjoy the shore with your family, it’s Memorial Day Weekend. Bring your good habits with you.

How is North Wildwood preparing for the start of the summer? How do we make the best out of this?

Rosenello: “It’s going to be a decent weather weekend. I’ve said this before though that if Gov. [Phil] Murphy doesn’t start opening up small businesses along the Jersey Shore soon — and I mean within the next two weeks — the economic damage is going to be irreparable and the Jersey Shore is going to be unrecognizable. The governor needs to lay out a timeframe for reopening small businesses in New Jersey and he needs to do it yesterday.”

