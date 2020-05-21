



TRENTON (CBS) — New Jersey still leads surrounding and major states in some coronavirus-related data that Gov. Phil Murphy would like to see change as they look towards reopening. On Thursday, the state reported an additional 1,304 coronavirus cases, bringing the statewide total to 151,472.

“Among our neighbors and other major states, we still lead in some indicators that we would rather not,” Murphy said. “This is why, while we’re trying to move as quickly as we can, we’re moving as safely as we must.”

New Jersey leads the region and other major states in new cases per 100,000 people, patients in the hospital per 100,000 people, and new deaths per 100,000 people.

There were also another 98 coronavirus-related deaths as the death toll reached 10,843.

“No one in this pandemic should ever be seen as just a statistic,” Murphy said. “These are people. They were our friends and neighbors. They were our family.”

State officials are sending a short survey to help collect information regarding the reopening process to every business and non-profit organization via email.

Meanwhile, as the Memorial Day weekend approaches, New Jersey State Police are reminding residents the importance of wearing a mask when in large crowds.

They’ve launched the “Mask Up NJ” campaign to encourage more residents to wear face coverings while visiting New Jersey state parks and beaches.