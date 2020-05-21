Comments
LEESPORT, Pa. (CBS) — The National Guard, state health department and CDC have all been called in to help handle an outbreak at the Berks Heim Nursing Home in Berks County. Twenty-nine residents there have died and another 30 have tested positive for COVID-19.
Twenty-one staff members are also positive.
The experts will offer advice to help stop the coronavirus from spreading at the county-owned facility.
The National Guard will also help test the staff and residents next week.
