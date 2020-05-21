



VOORHEES, N.J. (CBS) — Coronavirus babies, infants born during the pandemic, present parents and hospitals with a variety of challenges. Having a baby during a pandemic is scary but hospitals have all sorts of precautions in place to make sure it’s safe.

“His name is Elias Crew Moore, little Eli. And he was seven pounds, five ounces,” Dena Moore said.

Moore says her fourth son arrived so fast — 12 days early — that they barely made it to the hospital.

“They ran me down the hallway,” Moore said.

In minutes, Eli arrived — a quick and easy delivery at Virtua Voorhees.

“There are still beautiful things that are still happening with all this going on,” Moore said.

CBS3 first talked to Moore in early April when she was worried about having a baby with the coronavirus spreading throughout New Jersey.

“It’s terrifying. It’s really upsetting, I cry almost every day,” she said at the time.

It was a needless worry, she says now. The hospital had everything under control with safety precautions to make her feel comfortable.

“It was great. It wasn’t at all like I was expecting. I don’t know what I was thinking in my head, but it wasn’t scary at all. It was perfect,” Moore said.

Virtua doctors have delivered 1,480 babies in the first nine weeks of the pandemic, working with a variety of new safety measures to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.

“We had a 24-hour stay and we were like in our own little bubble. It was like nothing was even going on in the outside world,” Moore said.

Now inside his new world at home, baby Eli joins his three big brothers. Moore says more family time together has been an upside of the pandemic.

“It’s been scary, but it’s been great at the same time,” she said.

Moore says Eli was born just in time for Mother’s Day.