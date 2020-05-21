Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s a question many people are asking, will children return to school in the fall? We still don’t have an answer to that question, but the Policy Lab at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia published a set of considerations to help schools make safe and informed decisions.
CHOP experts say:
- Schools should prepare for a mix of in-school and at-home instruction, reverting to all at-home learning if needed based on COVID-19 spread in their communities
- Flexible attendance policies need to be in place for students and staff
- Families need clear plans to follow at home for good hygiene habits and instructions on keeping kids home sick from school
- Schools should consider an adjusted calendar with an earlier start to the school year to account for a longer closure during the winter months
CHOP says these guidelines were developed using research, emerging evidence and experiences from schools around the world.
