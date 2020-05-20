Six Flags Great Adventure Safari Drive-Thru To Reopen May 30, Advance Reservations Required

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Six Flags Great Adventure has announced an opening date for its Safari drive-thru. The park in Jackson, New Jersey will reopen May 30 with new safety procedures in place.
The new safari journey will offer a contact-free experience. Guests will have to purchase tickets online and in advance. Reservations will also be required to prevent overcrowding.
Reservations can be made on Six Flags’ new online reservation system beginning May 27.
Tickets will not be sold at the gates and guests without advance reservations will not be allowed to enter.
All Six Flags employees will have their temperature checked daily. They will wear masks and gloves where appropriate.
Only portable toilets will be available at the entrance and exit.
The safari will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting.
