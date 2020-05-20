Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 50-year-old man was shot and killed in Philadelphia’s Kingsessing neighborhood. Police say the man was just feet from his home when he was shot in his chest just after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday on the 5400 block of S. Yewdall Street.
Neighbors say they heard an argument before the gunshots.
Detectives are trying to determine if there is a second shooting victim.
They’re also checking surveillance cameras for a possible suspect.
