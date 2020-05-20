



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A frightening attack has residents in Philadelphia’s Overbrook Park neighborhood on edge. Police are looking for a man accused of going on a crime spree, including rape and a shooting.

“You can see that’s a pretty good shot of his face right there,” Philadelphia Police Capt. Mark Burgmann said.

Police say the man is a suspect in a home invasion, rape and shooting that happened in Overbrook Park just after 5 a.m. Sunday.

“If you look very closely, you’ll see later on this man is armed,” Burgmann said. “He’s armed with a handgun on the left side of his pants.”

Between 4 and 5 a.m., he was captured on a number of surveillance cameras in the neighborhood trying to open car doors and rifling through a car.

“He was going around trying to get into vehicles or anything that he could and I think he forced his way inside the property. May have had a lock that was a little bit faulty. Pushed the door open and was able to get inside,” Burgmann said.

Two women were asleep inside the first-floor apartment on the 7400 block of Brockton Road. Police say the suspect sexually assaulted and raped a 21-year-old woman and then shot her 23-year-old roommate.

“When she was awakened and she screamed, which alerted her roommate, her roommate then went and confronted the offender, told him to take what he wanted and leave, at that point, she was shot in the abdomen and the offender then fled,” Burgmann said.

The woman that was shot is recovering at Lankenau Hospital.

Police say the crimes appear to be random and the victims do not know the suspect.

If you have any information on these crimes, call police.