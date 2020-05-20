Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Promoting reading was the goal of an event at the John F. Street Community Center in Philadelphia Wednesday. The Philadelphia Housing Authority joined with Read by 4th, a campaign from the Free Library, for a book giveaway.
Parents were able to select five new books per child for their home library.
Read By 4th is handing out 25,000 books during the coronavirus pandemic.
The giveaway was made possible by a donation from 76ers star Tobias Harris.
