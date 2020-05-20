Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Metropolitan Area Neighborhood Alliance (MANNA), a nonprofit organization that provides meals to people with serious illnesses, received a $400,000 donation from Lockheed Martin on Wednesday. MANNA serves more than a million meals per year and is continuing to provide its essential service during the coronavirus pandemic.
MANNA says they always need volunteers and donations.
Anyone who would like to volunteer for MANNA can do so by clicking here.
