



BELLMAWR, N.J. (CBS) – The owners of a Camden County gym plan to stay open, despite a warning from Governor Phil Murphy Monday that they are in violation of New Jersey’s stay-at-home order. Atilis Gym opened at 8 a.m. Monday to cheers and a huge crowd in the parking lot.

Officers from the Bellmawr Police Department also showed up to issue disorderly persons citations to the gym’s owners for violating the governor’s executive order.

“[Gov. Murphy] can do whatever he wants,” co-owner Frank Trumbetti told Eyewitness News Tuesday morning. “I’m going to do this tomorrow and the next day and the next day.”

Trumbetti encouraged gym members to come back out Tuesday, but to be prepared to face the consequences.

“Know that if you walk into Atilis Gym, you’re probably going to be potentially arrested,” he said.

Trumbetti and his business partner Ian Smith retained a lawyer to send a letter to Gov. Murphy, calling shelter-in-place orders “Draconian and unconstitutional” and pushing back on the distinction between essential and non-essential businesses.

While Trumbetti is urging other businesses to stand with him, Gov. Murphy had a stern response Monday for the gym and anyone else thinking about defying the order.

“If you show up at that gym again tomorrow, there’s going to be a different reality than showing today. These just aren’t words, we’ve gotta enforce this,” Murphy said.

It’s unclear at this point what further action the state can take against the gym and its owners, but a disorderly persons charge carries a fine of up to $1,000 or up to six months in jail. Monday, officers gave warnings to those working out at the gym.